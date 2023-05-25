Memorial service held for Revolutionary War Patriots of the Northwest Territory

By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A memorial service was held for Revolutionary War Patriots of the Northwest Territory at Mound Cemetery.

Marietta Chapter Sons of the American Revolution historian Scott Britton said Mound Cemetery has more revolutionary war officers than any other cemetery in the United States.

“This is where they came here after the war and received land for their service. A lot of those upper-level officers, people that served with George Washington, Nathanael Greene, Marquis de Lafayette, Rochambeau; all of them are represented here in the cemetery.”

During the American Revolution, the fight for the Ohio Country and what is now considered the Old Northwest Territory is often forgotten.

Britton explained that holding this during Memorial Day weekend makes it extra special.

“It’s just a way with this great Memorial Day weekend when we’re honoring those veterans throughout our past to gather and talk about those very first veterans of our country.”

The Marietta Chapter Sons of the American Revolution in conjunction with other groups, will work to bring new stories of those patriots to a larger audience.

