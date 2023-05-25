Obituary: Greene, Gregory A.

Gregory A. Greene
Gregory A. Greene(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gregory A. Greene, 65, of Vienna, passed away May 22, 2023 at his residence. He was born February 3, 1958 in Valdosta, Georgia, a son of the late Marjorie Greene-Culp and Harvey Greene.

Gregory served his country honorably in the US Army. He was a retired diesel mechanic and attended the Williamstown Church of Christ.

He is survived by one daughter, Ondrasa Bradley of Parkersburg; three sons, William Stewart (Jess) of Indian Trail, North Carolina, Buddy and Anthony Greene both of Parkersburg; the mother of his children, Carrie Greene of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, James, Jaidyn, Leah, Jaxon, Lexi and Alana; two brothers, Marvin Greene (Kathy) of Parkersburg and Bruce Greene of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Steve Greene.

A celebration of Gregory’s life will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 with Military Honors at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Minister Marvin Greene will be officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Greene family and wishes to thank Mr. Greene for his service to our country.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Two Wood County Schools Employees facing disciplinary action
Press conference with Fleming family to be held this Thursday at Parkersburg H.S.
Press conference with Fleming family to be held this Thursday at Parkersburg H.S.

Latest News

David A. Stewart
Obituary: Stewart, David A.
Obituary: Couch, Douglas Paul
Obituary: Leonard, Roger W. Sr.
Obituary: Pugh, Patricia Ann