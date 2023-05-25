Obituary: Greene, Gregory A.

Gregory A. Greene, 65, of Vienna, passed away May 22, 2023 at his residence. He was born February 3, 1958 in Valdosta, Georgia, a son of the late Marjorie Greene-Culp and Harvey Greene.

Gregory served his country honorably in the US Army. He was a retired diesel mechanic and attended the Williamstown Church of Christ.

He is survived by one daughter, Ondrasa Bradley of Parkersburg; three sons, William Stewart (Jess) of Indian Trail, North Carolina, Buddy and Anthony Greene both of Parkersburg; the mother of his children, Carrie Greene of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, James, Jaidyn, Leah, Jaxon, Lexi and Alana; two brothers, Marvin Greene (Kathy) of Parkersburg and Bruce Greene of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Steve Greene.

A celebration of Gregory’s life will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 with Military Honors at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Minister Marvin Greene will be officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Greene family and wishes to thank Mr. Greene for his service to our country.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.