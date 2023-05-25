Obituary: Schmidt, Joey D.

Joey D. Schmidt, 54, of Washington, WV, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 11, 1968, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Donna K. Jacobs and the late Charles L. Schmidt.

Joey is survived his Fiancé, Cathy Crouser; one daughter, Samantha Jo (Dustin); three sons, Tyler, Jared, and Wesley; one grandson, Jaxson; two sisters, Kelli, Seneca; and one brother, John.

Private arrangements will be made by the family at a later date.

