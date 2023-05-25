Obituary: Schmidt, Joey D.
May. 25, 2023
Joey D. Schmidt, 54, of Washington, WV, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.
He was born July 11, 1968, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Donna K. Jacobs and the late Charles L. Schmidt.
Joey is survived his Fiancé, Cathy Crouser; one daughter, Samantha Jo (Dustin); three sons, Tyler, Jared, and Wesley; one grandson, Jaxson; two sisters, Kelli, Seneca; and one brother, John.
Private arrangements will be made by the family at a later date.
