Obituary: Schmidt, Joey D.

Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey D. Schmidt, 54, of Washington, WV, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 11, 1968, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Donna K. Jacobs and the late Charles L. Schmidt.

Joey is survived his Fiancé, Cathy Crouser; one daughter, Samantha Jo (Dustin); three sons, Tyler, Jared, and Wesley; one grandson, Jaxson; two sisters, Kelli, Seneca; and one brother, John.

Private arrangements will be made by the family at a later date.

