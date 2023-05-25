Obituary: Stewart, David A.

David A. Stewart, 31, of Vienna, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 unexpectedly due to a motor vehicle accident.

He was born February 13, 1992 in Charleston, WV, a son of Brent A. and Diana M. Backus Stewart.

David was employed by Greenheart Construction. He enjoyed bonfires, going to the beach, boating and riding jet skis on the river, gaming, working on cars, fishing with his dad and he loved his pets.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by his sister, Alaina Stewart; his future wife “Woman”, Miranda Moore; uncles, Scott and Tracy Stewart and Brett Stewart (Teresa); cousins, Kaitlyn, Karley, Samantha and Brittany (Eric); aunts, Cindi Cobb (Mike Tibbs), Amanda “Mindy” Dudley (Vern); cousins, Jessica (Charles), Michelle (Thomas), Kevin, Cole and Harley; paternal grandmother, Linda Stewart; maternal grandmother, Velda Blair; maternal grandfather, Dave Backus and several more family members.

David was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harry Stewart; and maternal step-grandfather, Larry Blair.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna with Thomas Breiter officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

