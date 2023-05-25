Over 200 American flags raised for Bridge of Heroes project

Flag sponsorship is still available. All proceeds go to service projects put on by the Marietta Noon Lions Club.
The flags will also be displayed during the weeks of Independence Day and Veterans Day.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Bridge of Heroes project is on display on the Putnam Street bridge for the week of Memorial Day.

Volunteers with the Marietta Noon Lions Club worked Friday to install over two-hundred American flags on the bridge.

The project was established to honor local military veterans and service members.

Steven Stormes, Bridge of Heroes chair, said the display is a source of pride for all involved.

“It gives the community the opportunity to show pride in our community. It also gives the opportunity to recognize their loved ones that have served, especially on Memorial Day. It’s a huge holiday for America and this community, so it’s big.”

The flags will also be displayed during the weeks of Independence Day and Veterans Day.

Flag sponsorship is still available. All proceeds go to service projects put on by the Marietta Noon Lions Club.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Two Wood County Schools Employees facing disciplinary action
Press conference with Fleming family to be held this Thursday at Parkersburg H.S.
Press conference with Fleming family to be held this Thursday at Parkersburg H.S.

Latest News

Safe traveling tips for Memorial Day Weekend
GOP candidates for W.Va. attorney general disagree on expanding powers of the office
Wood County Commissioners sign off on rate increases for PSDs
Safe traveling tips for Memorial Day Weekend
Safe traveling tips for Memorial Day Weekend
GOP candidates for W.Va. attorney general disagree on expanding powers of the office
GOP candidates for W.Va. attorney general disagree on expanding powers of the office