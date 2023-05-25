Over 200 American flags raised for Bridge of Heroes project

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Bridge of Heroes project is on display on the Putnam Street bridge for the week of Memorial Day.

Volunteers with the Marietta Noon Lions Club worked Friday to install over two-hundred American flags on the bridge.

The project was established to honor local military veterans and service members.

Steven Stormes, Bridge of Heroes chair, said the display is a source of pride for all involved.

“It gives the community the opportunity to show pride in our community. It also gives the opportunity to recognize their loved ones that have served, especially on Memorial Day. It’s a huge holiday for America and this community, so it’s big.”

The flags will also be displayed during the weeks of Independence Day and Veterans Day.

Flag sponsorship is still available. All proceeds go to service projects put on by the Marietta Noon Lions Club.

