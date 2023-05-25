Parkersburg man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse material

(wabi)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty to distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography.

Robert Anthony Thomas, 46, pleaded guilty to the child sexual abuse material charges on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Thomas made over 105,000 digital media files of child sexual abuse material available to others using a file-sharing program, according to court documents and statements made in court.

On August 23, 2022, Thomas possessed more than 100 images and 14 videos on his laptop and external hard drive depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Thomas admitted that many of these images and videos depict prepubescent minors, including infants and toddlers, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The United States Department of Justice says Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on August 30, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Thomas must also register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Two Wood County Schools Employees facing disciplinary action
Press conference with Fleming family to be held this Thursday at Parkersburg H.S.
Press conference with Fleming family to be held this Thursday at Parkersburg H.S.

Latest News

Parts of Parkersburg covered in city-wide paving project
Aaron Hufford
Stepfather of Jackson County arson suspect arrested for child abuse
Justin Pennington
Guysville man sentenced to nearly 28 years to life for murder, additional charges
St. Marys Advances to State Championship