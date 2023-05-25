Parts of Parkersburg covered in city-wide paving project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A city-wide paving project is set to be completed this summer in Parkersburg.

The project is expected to commence on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, according to a statement from the City of Parkersburg.

The project will cost more than $1.8 million to complete, a 16% increase from last year.

More than 7 miles of roads will be paved requiring approximately 9000 tons of asphalt.

The paving will take place in the locations below:

Parkersburg Paving Map (City of Parkersburg)

The City of Parkersburg says each house on the road to be resurfaced will be left a door hanger notifying them of the dates of work.

The city asks residents to remove vehicles on the streets for the dates listed on the door hangers.

Vehicles left on the road will be towed.

