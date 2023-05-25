Parts of Parkersburg covered in city-wide paving project

(MGN Online / U.S. Air Force / Christopher Ruano)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A city-wide paving project is set to be completed this summer in Parkersburg.

The project is expected to commence on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, according to a statement from the City of Parkersburg.

The project will cost more than $1.8 million to complete, a 16% increase from last year.

More than 7 miles of roads will be paved requiring approximately 9000 tons of asphalt.

The paving will take place in the locations below:

Parkersburg Paving Map
Parkersburg Paving Map(City of Parkersburg)

The City of Parkersburg says each house on the road to be resurfaced will be left a door hanger notifying them of the dates of work.

The city asks residents to remove vehicles on the streets for the dates listed on the door hangers.

Vehicles left on the road will be towed.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Two Wood County Schools Employees facing disciplinary action
Press conference with Fleming family to be held this Thursday at Parkersburg H.S.
Press conference with Fleming family to be held this Thursday at Parkersburg H.S.

Latest News

Aaron Hufford
Stepfather of Jackson County arson suspect arrested for child abuse
Justin Pennington
Guysville man sentenced to nearly 28 years to life for murder, additional charges
St. Marys Advances to State Championship
Memorial Day events in the MOV