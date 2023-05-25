Safe traveling tips for Memorial Day Weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Memorial Day approaching, many people are preparing to make long drives to visit family and loved ones for the long weekend. WTAP reached out to AAA to find out what you need to know about traveling safely this weekend.

Jim Garrity, AAA’s East Central Director of Public Affairs, shared some evergreen advice: don’t drive distracted. He said drivers should have a copilot available if you need to answer texts or get anything from your phone.

Garrity also said that when you leave can be just as important as what you do on the road. “One of the biggest things you can do in the next couple days if you’re heading out is to leave early, because we’re projecting at AAA that this is going to be the third busiest Memorial Day Weekend on record,” he said.

Garrity said beyond just avoiding the heaviest traffic, leaving early will make you less anxious on the road, leading to safer driving and fewer accidents.

