St. Marys defeats Greenbrier West, advances to second day of W.V.S.S.A.C. Softball Tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Lady Blue Devil softball team advances to the second day of the 2023 W.V.S.S.A.C. State Softball tournament after a 7-4 win over Greenbrier West.

St. Marys started off with two runs in the first, but Greenbrier West fought back and led 4-2.

Head Coach Lacey Riggs fired her team up and after a mound visit, the Lady Devils did not allow a run the rest of the way and put up five unanswered to win the game.

St. Marys now advances to day two for the second straight year and are looking to advance to the state championship game.

