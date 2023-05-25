St. Marys defeats Petersburg, advances to State Championship Game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Lady Blue Devils softball team defeated Petersburg to advance to the State Championship game where they will play Wahama for the Class A State Championship.

St. Marys played an outstanding game against Petersburg after their heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Lady Vikings in this same position last season.

The Lady Devils posted a 6-0 shutout victory over Petersburg as the made school history by making it to their first ever state championship appearance and posted 30 wins on the season.

