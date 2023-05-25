St. Marys falls to Wahama in Class A State Championship

St. Marys falls to Wahama in softball championship
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Lady Blue Devil softball team fell to Wahama in the programs first ever State Championship appearance.

After a great season, the team capped it off with more history as they reached the 30 win mark for the first time as well as their first ever appearance in the State Championship.

St. Marys fell to Wahama 3-1 for the second time in the tournament after a stellar pitching performance by Cali Masters that saw her only allow one earned run.

Wahama scored all three of their runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning and St. Marys answered with one run in the top of the sixth.

The Lady Devils could not get the final runs they needed as Wahama’s senior pitcher Mikie Lieving allowed just one run herself.

St. Marys finishes the season 30-6 and as Class A Runner-ups.

