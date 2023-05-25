Stepfather of Jackson County arson suspect arrested for child abuse

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There has been an update involving the Jackson County arson case from yesterday.

Aaron Hufford, 38, of Sandyville, W.Va., has been arrested for child abuse by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hufford is the stepfather to the seven-year-old suspect from the first-degree arson case from Wednesday, May 24.

Hufford is being arrested for child abuse of the same seven-year-old from the arson case.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they will not provide further details on this matter.

We will have more information as this story continues.

