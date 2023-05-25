Wood County Commissioners sign off on rate increases for PSDs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rate increases in the Lubeck and Claywood Park Public Service District’s would not be impacted by financial support from the county, according to Wood County Commissioners. The commissioners officially signed off on rate increases at the two PSDs on Thursday.

Commission President Blair Couch had hoped to find a way to lower the rate increases by having the commission offer some direct funding to the PSDs. During their meeting on May 25, Couch said the PSDs’ attorney Zach Dobbins found that even if the commission were to provide extra funding directly to the PSDs, its impact on the need for a rate increase would be negligible.

As it stands, Lubeck PSD’s customers will be seeing an 9% increase on water service and an 8% increase on sewer service. For water, the average household using 3400 gallons a month would see their rates go up to $38.93 per month, an increase of just over three dollars from the current rates listed by the Public Service Commission. On sewer, the rates for the average 3400 gallon-household will go up to $66.69, an increase of about five dollars over current rates.

Claywood Park PSD’s water rate increase will be phased out in two steps, with a 4.5% increase going into effect immediately and a further 1.69% increase going into affect after the completion of a water line extension project next year. An 11% increase on sewer service will also go into effect immediately. Claywood Park’s general manager Shayne Brabham previously told WTAP that, on average, their customers will see an increase of about $2.14 to their water bills after the full water rate increase, though customers who live toward the edges of the public service district’s system may an increase of up to $3.72. For sewer service, Brabham said the monthly increase would be $6.42 on average.

As discussed during the public hearing on the rate increases on Monday, the PSDs requested rate increases to help cover the rising costs of chemicals used to treat water, as well as to help fund projects and improve their operations. Claywood Park’s projects include extending a water line on Dutch Ridge Road and replacing a lift station that helps transport sewage to their treatment facility. The Lubeck PSD reports it needs additional funds to make improvements to their plant, including replacing a leaking roof.

