WVU Medicine Camden Clark employees start exercise program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Doctors and other medical professionals often talk the talk of how to bring healthy habits into your life. On May 24, staff at West Virginia University Medicine Camden Clark started to walk the walk.

Camden Clark’s employees kicked off the annual “Walk 100 Miles in 100 Days” program by taking laps around an employee parking lot. The program is a statewide initiative by West Virginia University Medicine that encourages people to get some exercise by walking at least one mile every day.

Dr. Sheri Vance, Camden Clark’s Chief Medical Officer, said the program is about more than just encouraging employees to get some steps in. “I think the best thing all of us can do is to be role models, for each other and also for our patients and our community,” Vance said. “I hope they see us out exercising, meaning everybody, employees our neighbors, and then decide they want to join us.”

Vance said she hopes people get more active, as even taking a shorter walk can help improve health and mood.

