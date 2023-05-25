Yoga at the Point starts next week

Yoga at the Point classes begin next week.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Yoga at the Point is coming back for its eighth year starting next week on the 31st.

Full Circle Yoga’s Cheryl McHugh said that the classes start at 6pm and last an hour. They’ll continue every Wednesday through September.

The event is free. Just show up to the amphitheater at Point Park with some water and a mat. 

McHugh said the classes are beginner-friendly.

“We are trying to keep it very calm and relaxing, especially down by the river. The view is amazing, especially later on in September when the sunset gets really beautiful down there,” she said.

McHugh said there will be a separate space at Point Park for kids to take a yoga class at the same time as the other yoga class. That will happen on the first Wednesday of June through September.

