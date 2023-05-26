Blair Couch reflects on final Dave Couch Tournament one year later

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One year ago, the Parkersburg Country Club held the final Dave Couch Tournament.

The Tournament was a golfing event setup to raise funds to combat Lou Gehrig’s Disease, also known as A.L.S. Blair Couch — the son of Dave — worked with the Parkersburg Country Club to host this event over 21 years with 2022 being the final year.

Couch said reflecting on what could have been year 22 is bittersweet, but he says he is thankful he could honor his father as best as he can.

“I mean my dad was a great man. And I’m bombarded with memories of him and the people that he touched. So, today is a great day. We hope you get out to go out and enjoy your family and enjoy whatever makes you happy. Unfortunately, my golf game doesn’t make me happy,” Couch said.

Couch said over 21 years, the tournament raised over $700 thousand to combat A.L.S.

Blair said many continue to ask him about bringing the tournament back and said he will look at ways of possibly bringing it back.

