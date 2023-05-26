Car enthusiasts encouraged to participate in Boys & Girls Club fundraiser

Saturday’s car show acts as a fundraiser for the club’s summer activities.
The fundraiser was put on by the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County is encouraging car enthusiasts to participate in their upcoming car show.

This will take place at the club’s Belpre site on Putnam Howe Drive.

Site coordinator Daphne Miller explained the programs the car show supports.

“So, all of the money we are able to earn from the car show will go back to kids camp in the summertime. And we will be able to take them to the pool once a week, field trips, and we will be able to buy art supplies as well as school supplies when school comes around.”

Initial entry is $10, and each additional class is $2.

Registration will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. with judging starting at noon.

Vehicles of all makes and models are welcome at the car show.

The event will feature raffles, pull-tabs, and concessions.

