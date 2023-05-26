The City of Marietta celebrates National Public Works Week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday morning in front of City Hall in Marietta a ceremony was held to honor five public works members.
Engineering: Tina Lones
Public Works: Shane Cochran
Utility Billing: Jan Cunningham
Water: Justin Williams
Wastewater: Michael Haught
These members of these five branches were all recognized today and were given proclamations by Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher.
Mayor Schlicher says for jobs that normally go under the radar are being recognized this week and the employees deserve it.
“There is a lot of behind the scenes especially with water and waste water as long as water comes from the tap and the toilet flushes we don’t really hear much about water and waste water until there is a major break or emergency that interrupts our service. Those are the guys that are on the front line when those emergencies happen,” said Schlicher.
