The City of Marietta celebrates National Public Works Week

The city of Marietta recognizes public works employees.
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday morning in front of City Hall in Marietta a ceremony was held to honor five public works members.

Engineering:       Tina Lones

Public Works:     Shane Cochran

Utility Billing:      Jan Cunningham

Water:                  Justin Williams

Wastewater:      Michael Haught

These members of these five branches were all recognized today and were given proclamations by Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher.

Mayor Schlicher says for jobs that normally go under the radar are being recognized this week and the employees deserve it.

“There is a lot of behind the scenes especially with water and waste water as long as water comes from the tap and the toilet flushes we don’t really hear much about water and waste water until there is a major break or emergency that interrupts our service. Those are the guys that are on the front line when those emergencies happen,” said Schlicher.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Aaron Hufford
Stepfather of Jackson County arson suspect arrested for child abuse
Justin Pennington
Guysville man sentenced to nearly 28 years to life for murder, additional charges

Latest News

The Marietta Community Foundation is the Washington County affiliate of Dolly Parton’s...
Peoples Bank donation covers book costs for over 100 Washington County children
New Point Park trail in the works
West Virginia will create an addition to the Point Park trail
A dog at the Humane Society of Parkersburg enjoys nap time.
Tips to keep your pet safe amid rising temperatures
The fundraiser was put on by the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County.
Car enthusiasts encouraged to participate in Boys & Girls Club fundraiser