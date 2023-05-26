Gretchen’s family looks to continue adding to increased reward

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After Thursday’s news of the reward for information for Gretchen Fleming going up, the family is looking to add more.

At the press conference, Gretchen’s family announced that the reward money went from $65 thousand to $100 thousand thanks to the help of local businesses.

However, Gretchen’s family says they aren’t stopping at that mark. As Gretchen’s younger sister, Emma made a t-shirt which Gretchen’s father, David said captures who Gretchen is perfectly.

Proceeds from the shirt will go to the reward. If you would like to purchase the t-shirt, you can click this link for more information.

