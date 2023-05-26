Grill safety tips for the Summer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With grill season in full swing, officials say it is important to be mindful of how to safely grill your food.

With Memorial Day Weekend and the weather getting hotter, many will be out grilling.

WVU Wood County Extension agent, Gwen Crum said it is important grill away from children and pets and to make sure any meat being cooked — especially chicken and pork — reaches a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Crum also says people should stop using bristle brushes to clean the grill, as it can be a choking hazard.

“Well the bristles are known to break off of the device. And so, they can sometimes get stuck on the grill and you don’t realize it. And so, then, those bristles are also metal. And so, people are able to choke on them. Especially if it’s in something like vegetables or something like a hamburger, it may not be as noticeable. It can actually get inside the meat,” Crum said.

Crum says a ball of aluminum foil or a potato is a good substitute to clean the grill.

And if you are starting your propane grill, to make sure you are only lighting one burner with the lid on. If it is a charcoal grill, make sure the fire starts small before it builds.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.