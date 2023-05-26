PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Odie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Odie is one and half years old. He is a Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix!

Odie is very energetic. He loves to run, jump, and fetch, so he is very active!

Odie does know how to sit! He is very treat motivated!

He is up to date on his vaccinations and he is neutered!

If you would like to adopt Odie or any other pets from the Humane Society of Parkersburg head on over to www.hsop.org and click on the adopt dogs tab to find more information!

