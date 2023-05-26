Obituary: Aldsworth, Richard “Rick”

Richard “Rick” Aldsworth, 75, of Williamstown, WV passed away on May 25, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.

Rick was born on May 25, 1947 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, son of the late Henry Aldsworth and Nancy Aldsworth.

Rick relocated to Asheville, N.C. in 1959 and graduated from Asheville Catholic High Scholl in 1965. Rick attended college in N.C. and Maryland obtaining multiple degrees in business and management.

Rick served in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 until 1971. His duty stations included one year in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 in the infantry with the 1st Marine Division. Rick was wounded in action on March 8,1969 near An Hoa, Vietnam and was subsequently awarded the Purple Heart.

Additionally, Rick spent two years at the Marine Corps Honor Guard in Washington, D.C from 1969 to 1971 at Marine Barracks 8th & I. Rick participated in many ceremonial functions that included arrival and departures of heads of state from foreign countries. Also, Rick was a member of the units that performed in military parades in Washington, D.C at the barracks and Arlington, Virginia at the Iwo Jima Monument.

Rick lived in Maryland from 1971 until 1992 and worked for various government agencies in Washington, D.C. He relocated to Parkersburg, W.V. in 1992 and worked for the Bureau of Public Debt until his retirement in 2004. Rick had a total of 38 years government service.

Rick was an avid WVU football and basketball fan. Also, his favorite baseball team was the Pittsburgh Pirates who he would watch all the time. His wish was to see them win a World Series.

During retirement Rick volunteered with multiple organizations including Faith link, Gabriel Project, Salvation Army doing Meals for One, Knights of Columbus in Parkersburg and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Parkersburg.

He is survived by his greatest treasure, his wife Sheila. Also, Rick is survived by son, Brian Aldsworth (Donna) and granddaughter Justice, and daughter, Sara Bise (Ricky) and grandchildren Grace, Jack and Cole. Also, Rick is survived by brother-in-law Jerry Thompson and his three children Scott, Katrina, Laura and their five children. Rick’s sister Ann passed away in 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday 1:00 pm, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Stephen Vallelonga as Celebrant.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be Tuesday 2-7 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with a wake service following at 7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Parkersburg Humane Society or Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund.

A celebration of life will be from 6-8 pm Wednesday evening at the Knights of Columbus, please stop down and have a drink in Rick’s honor.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

