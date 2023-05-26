Obituary: Brownfield, Robert T.

Robert T. Brownfield, 75, of Parkersburg, died May 23, 2023 at Wyngate Senior Living. He was born in Parkersburg on June 2, 1947, the son of the late Mary Lou Brownfield and the late Ernest W. Brownfield.

Bob graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1965, and from West Virginia University in 1970. He worked at Dudley’s Florist while in high school, and Morgantown Florist while attending WVU. After his college graduation, Bob joined the staff at Obermeyer’s Florist where he later purchased and operated with his wife Linda for almost 40 years.

Bob was a member and past president of the Exchange Club of Parkersburg. He worked with the Boy Scout Troop 20 where both of his sons earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Bob was a member of Stout United Methodist Church for 50 years.

He served as the President of FTD in West Virginia, where he was named Outstanding Florist of the year in 1985. He later served as the Teleflora representative of West Virginia.

Bob donated the first bullet proof vest to the Parkersburg Police Department. He was named Citizen of the Year during the Mayor Eugene Knotts administration.

Bob is survived by his wife Linda (McPherson) of 54 years. Two sons, Edward (Hollie) of Leesburg, VA, and Andrew (Heather) of Charlotte, NC. Three beautiful granddaughters, Phoebe, Brooklyn, and Kennedy who lovingly called him Grandbob. He is also survived by special cousins Tim and Nancy Penn of Estero, FL. Bob was also preceded in death by his brother, Capt. John R. Brownfield, Anchorage, Alaska.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Wyngate Assisted Living and to House Calls Hospice for their support. Special thanks to Sandy Brown and Pearl McPherson.

Services will be held Saturday, June 3rd, 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Dr. Harold Custer and Reverend Lindsay Thorp, friends of the family.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 2nd , 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.