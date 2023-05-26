Obituary: Cheuvront, Lovie Lois

Lovie Lois (Kidder) Cheuvront
Lovie Lois (Kidder) Cheuvront(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lovie Lois (Kidder) Cheuvront , 85, of Belpre passed away May 25, 2023, at home with her family.

Lois was born August 3, 1937, in Elizabeth, WV, and was the daughter of the late Earl and Ida Esther (Bonnette) Kidder.

Lois was married to the late James Arthur Cheuvront on November 28, 1954, and she has lived in Belpre since 1967.  Lois was a member of Porterfield Baptist Church. She was involved in various church activities, Cystic Fibrosis fund raising activities and was a volunteer at BAM (Belpre Area Ministries).

Lois loved watching the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh and in Bradenton, FL.  She enjoyed instilling a love for the Pirates by her children and Grandchildren. Lois enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and other crafts. What gave her the most joy was spending time with her family, and her family enjoyed spending time with their “Nanny”!Lois is survived by her children, Brenda (Cheuvront) Wilson (Kenny), Larry Cheuvront (Judy), Barry Cheuvront, and Garry Cheuvront (Pam); grandchildren, Jaime Moss (Jacob), Brian Wilson (Shannon), Sarah Wilson (Matt), Jimmy Cheuvront, Katie Cheuvront (Randy), Curtis Cheuvront (Deeanna) and Kelsey Criss (Nathan); great grandchildren, Bryce Kupfner, Megan Kupfner, Emily Kupfner, Hannah Feaster (Martin), Olivia Simmons(Garrett), Emma Hornbeck, Devin Ruppenthal, Lucas Ruppenthal and Everleigh Love; great great grandchildren, Mya and Harper; 2 sisters, Reba Belt and Patty Beams (Jim).In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Larry Kidder (Buck).

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 1, 2023, 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor. Mike Fitzpatrick officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery Belpre. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BACF (Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis), PO Box 1184, Parkersburg, WV 26101. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Aaron Hufford
Stepfather of Jackson County arson suspect arrested for child abuse
Justin Pennington
Guysville man sentenced to nearly 28 years to life for murder, additional charges

Latest News

Obituary: Martin, Jack Addison Jr.
Elizabeth J. “Betty” Rea
Obituary: Rea, Elizabeth J.
Obituary: Dibetta, Katherine J.
Anna Marie Mentink
Obituary: Mentink, Anna Marie