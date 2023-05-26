Obituary: Curry, Ivan Neal

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ivan Neal Curry, 77, of Parkersburg passed away on May 25, 2023, at the Residence. Ivan was born on August 26, 1945, in Williamson, WV a son of the late Joshua and Mary Tickle Curry.  He was a US Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War.  He was a member of the Painter’s Union, worked at DuPont for 28 years, construction and was the owner of the bar Some Place Else.

Ivan is survived by one brother Keith Curry and friend and caregiver, Janet Blosser.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 5-8 pm  at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

The family would like to deeply thank Housecalls Hospice for the compassion and care they gave.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Aaron Hufford
Stepfather of Jackson County arson suspect arrested for child abuse
Justin Pennington
Guysville man sentenced to nearly 28 years to life for murder, additional charges

Latest News

Richard Rick Aldsworth
Obituary: Aldsworth, Richard “Rick”
William Lee Godfrey
Obituary: Godfrey, William Lee
Obituary: Schmidt, Joey D.
Gregory A. Greene
Obituary: Greene, Gregory A.