Obituary: Curry, Ivan Neal

Ivan Neal Curry, 77, of Parkersburg passed away on May 25, 2023, at the Residence. Ivan was born on August 26, 1945, in Williamson, WV a son of the late Joshua and Mary Tickle Curry. He was a US Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Painter’s Union, worked at DuPont for 28 years, construction and was the owner of the bar Some Place Else.

Ivan is survived by one brother Keith Curry and friend and caregiver, Janet Blosser.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 5-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

The family would like to deeply thank Housecalls Hospice for the compassion and care they gave.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

