Obituary: Dibetta, Katherine J.

Katherine J. Dibetta, 70, of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on January 18, 1953 to the late Lloyd Marshall Cheuvront and Twila Mae Cheuvront Coe in Parkersburg, WV.

Katherine is survived by her son, Nathan Dibetta of Parkersburg, WV; daughter, Laura Full (Kyle) of Parkersburg, WV; sisters, Linda Schaffer (Tom) and Vicky Curry (Marcus); and grandson, Cooper Full.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Steven Dibetta.

As per Katherine’s wishes, there will be no public services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dibetta family.

