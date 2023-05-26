Obituary: Godfrey, William Lee

It is with sadness we mourn the passing of our beloved brother William Lee “Bill” Godfrey died on May 11, 2023. He was born to the late WTW (Bill) and Louise Brooks Godfrey on March 20, 1941, in Grantsville WV.

He grew up on a farm with his six sisters. He worked on the farm and attended Calhoun County High School where he enjoyed playing football. After his graduation in 1959, he joined the Airforce. He served four years, with some of that time in Germany. Upon his return, he moved to Parkersburg, where he was employed by CSX Railroad until his retirement.

Bill loved car racing, often traveling to Charlotte, NC Motor Speedway and the Daytona 500 in Florida. He had a timeshare in Canaan WV where he went skiing every winter, often taking family or friends. He had a group of friends that became his second family, enjoying their company and playing cards.

He loved his cars and kept them in pristine condition. His last adventure was remodeling his home. The one thing he would not miss was the annual Calhoun County High School All Class Reunion, talking to everyone young or old.

He was a good brother to us and had many, many friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and two sisters, Rose Croft and Jean Youngberg. He is survived by sisters Nina McCartney, Luella Moore, Sharon Smith, Frances Adwell, and a half-sister Tiffany Goff along with many nieces and nephewsdnephews.

No public service will be held.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with assisting the Godfrey family with the final arrangements of Mr. Godfrey.

