Obituary: Martin, Jack Addison Jr.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jack Addison Martin Jr., 74, of Belpre, died May 23, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Jack was born August 8, 1948, in Harrisville, WV and was the son of Carol Nicholes Flannigan and the late Jack A. Martin.

Jack was a graduate of Pennsboro High School. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a retired electrician with the IBEW 968 and a retired football official. He was a member of the Parkersburg Marine Corps League, American Legion Post 15, the DAV in Davisville and VFW 1212 in Parkersburg. He enjoyed riding horses.

In addition to his mother, Jack is survived by his son Jonathan Martin of Belpre; granddaughter Brianna Martin of Belpre; brother Jeff Martin of Parkersburg.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife Roberta Luanne Martin.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday May 31, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Dan Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Belpre. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Aaron Hufford
Stepfather of Jackson County arson suspect arrested for child abuse
Justin Pennington
Guysville man sentenced to nearly 28 years to life for murder, additional charges

Latest News

Lovie Lois (Kidder) Cheuvront
Obituary: Cheuvront, Lovie Lois
Elizabeth J. “Betty” Rea
Obituary: Rea, Elizabeth J.
Obituary: Dibetta, Katherine J.
Anna Marie Mentink
Obituary: Mentink, Anna Marie