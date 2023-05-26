Obituary: Martin, Jack Addison Jr.

Jack Addison Martin Jr., 74, of Belpre, died May 23, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Jack was born August 8, 1948, in Harrisville, WV and was the son of Carol Nicholes Flannigan and the late Jack A. Martin.

Jack was a graduate of Pennsboro High School. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a retired electrician with the IBEW 968 and a retired football official. He was a member of the Parkersburg Marine Corps League, American Legion Post 15, the DAV in Davisville and VFW 1212 in Parkersburg. He enjoyed riding horses.

In addition to his mother, Jack is survived by his son Jonathan Martin of Belpre; granddaughter Brianna Martin of Belpre; brother Jeff Martin of Parkersburg.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife Roberta Luanne Martin.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday May 31, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Dan Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Belpre. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.