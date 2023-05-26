Obituary: Rea, Elizabeth J.

Elizabeth J. “Betty” Rea
Elizabeth J. “Betty” Rea(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elizabeth J. “Betty” Rea, 92, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Stonerise Nursing Facility.

She was born December 28, 1930 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Robert L. and Luella C. Norris McFadden.

Betty was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. In May of 1949 she married Walter F. Rea at St. John Catholic Church in St. Mary’s. Betty was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church of Vienna. She was active in St. Michaels Catholic Women for several years and also the President for several years. She played bridge with different groups and had many dear friends.

She is survived by eight of her nine children, Mark Rea (Edna) of Lower Salem, OH, Michael Rea (Debra Campbell) of Williamstown, WV, David Rea of Williamstown, WV, Patrick Rea (Elaine) of Davisville, WV, Timothy Rea of Williamstown, WV, Joseph Rea (Peggy) of Lower Salem, OH, John Rea (Missy) of Williamstown, WV and Paul Rea (Jane) of Union, KY; sister, Patricia M. Bergstrom of Seville, OH; sisters in-law, Mary McFadden of Dublin, OH, Ruth Ann McFadden of Morgantown, WV and Norma McFadden of Columbus, OH; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Cindy Rea Barker;

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Rea; daughter, Anne E. Uhl; sister, Mary A. Shepherd; and three brothers, John E. McFadden, Charles McFadden and Daniel L. McFadden.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Michaels Catholic Church of Vienna with Father John Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Aaron Hufford
Stepfather of Jackson County arson suspect arrested for child abuse
Justin Pennington
Guysville man sentenced to nearly 28 years to life for murder, additional charges

Latest News

Obituary: Martin, Jack Addison Jr.
Lovie Lois (Kidder) Cheuvront
Obituary: Cheuvront, Lovie Lois
Obituary: Dibetta, Katherine J.
Anna Marie Mentink
Obituary: Mentink, Anna Marie