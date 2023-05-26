Obituary: Rea, Elizabeth J.

Elizabeth J. “Betty” Rea, 92, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Stonerise Nursing Facility.

She was born December 28, 1930 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Robert L. and Luella C. Norris McFadden.

Betty was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. In May of 1949 she married Walter F. Rea at St. John Catholic Church in St. Mary’s. Betty was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church of Vienna. She was active in St. Michaels Catholic Women for several years and also the President for several years. She played bridge with different groups and had many dear friends.

She is survived by eight of her nine children, Mark Rea (Edna) of Lower Salem, OH, Michael Rea (Debra Campbell) of Williamstown, WV, David Rea of Williamstown, WV, Patrick Rea (Elaine) of Davisville, WV, Timothy Rea of Williamstown, WV, Joseph Rea (Peggy) of Lower Salem, OH, John Rea (Missy) of Williamstown, WV and Paul Rea (Jane) of Union, KY; sister, Patricia M. Bergstrom of Seville, OH; sisters in-law, Mary McFadden of Dublin, OH, Ruth Ann McFadden of Morgantown, WV and Norma McFadden of Columbus, OH; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Cindy Rea Barker;

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Rea; daughter, Anne E. Uhl; sister, Mary A. Shepherd; and three brothers, John E. McFadden, Charles McFadden and Daniel L. McFadden.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Michaels Catholic Church of Vienna with Father John Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna.

