OhioHealth commits millions to benefit Appalachian Ohio

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – Guernsey and Noble Counties in Ohio and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) have received funding from OhioHealth.

The $7.25 million OhioHealth has committed across three funds at FAO will help improve the quality of life of residents served by OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center, formerly Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.

OhioHealth committed $6 million to create the Southeast Ohio Health and Wellness Foundation Fund at FAO. This fund will support health and wellness activities in the region through grants, scholarships, and fellowships.

The Guernsey County Foundation will receive $1 million from OhioHealth toward its endowment and the Noble County Foundation will receive $250,000 toward its endowment.

Both the Guernsey and Noble Foundations are geographic affiliates of FAO.

The commitment of the funds was announced on Wednesday, May 24, according to a statement from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

“OhioHealth’s commitment to Guernsey and Noble counties is a gift that will create a legacy of opportunities in our communities that will outlive us all,” said Don Ullmann, vice president of the Noble County Community Foundation.

