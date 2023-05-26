Peoples Bank donation covers book costs for over 100 Washington County children

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Over one-hundred children will receive a full year of books thanks to a monetary donation by Peoples Bank.

The Marietta Community Foundation is the Washington County affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which is a book-gifting program that offers free books to children from birth to age five.

Peoples Banks recent donation was sparked by a question from a member of the Belpre Rotary Club, during a presentation by the Peoples Bank Foundation.

The member expressed concern over children on the waiting list for the local Imagination Library.

Courtney Wentz of the Marietta Community Foundation said Peoples Bank did not hesitate to show their support.

“It was a quick nod and yeah, we can do that. So, then I was invited to present at Belpre Rotary about the Imagination Library the following week and was surprised with a check for a little over 2,500 dollars.”

Thanks to this sponsorship, 101 children in Washington County will receive a complete year of books.

Wentz said books are a great way to prepare the kids for kindergarten and also a way to spend quality time with their family.

“I think about fond memories of when my mom would read to me. And when you crawl in your grandmother’s lap and read a book together. You may not actually be able to read yet, but you can look at the pictures and get the idea. It’s really just helping to set the foundation of long-term literacy.”

Additional information can be found at mcfohio.org

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.