Press conference held for Fleming family, reward money increased

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was an informal press conference on Thursday afternoon for Gretchen Fleming’s family.

Gretchen’s father, David Fleming was one of the speakers – joined by the rest of Gretchen’s family.

David said he is overwhelmed by the community’s continued support.

“It’s just an amazing area,” Fleming said. “It’s a small community and you can see how people come together.”

The press conference organizer, Parkersburg high school principal Kenny DeMoss, said he wants to provide the family a platform to continue spreading their message.

“We need to get the word out there as much as we possibly can. What can we do as a school community? What can I do to help? And that’s really what the idea was,” DeMoss said.

Fleming made an announcement that the reward money has gone up by $35 thousand with the help of local businesses.

“So now the reward is $100 thousand, and we just want answers. We want somebody to talk. Somebody knows something,” Fleming said. “Please just come forward. Any little tidbit could be something.”

The reward money will continue to go up. T-shirts designed by Gretchen’s younger sister, Emma are being sold in honor of Gretchen.

All of the money from them will go to the reward. David said the shirts capture everything about Gretchen.

“She always had Doc Martins on with the real cute look. She always had her style. I thought her sister just captured it perfectly,” Fleming said. “And then, her words that she wrote about her sister. And I couldn’t write it better.”

If you have any information about Gretchen Fleming, you can dial 304-424-1072 for Detective Zimmerman or 304-424-8444 for after hours.

Emma was unable to be at the press conference, but she gave a note to her grandmother, Louise to read.

About two weeks ago, Kenny DeMoss approached me with a wonderful idea to design a t-shirt that represented Gretchen to help #bringgretchenhome. The idea behind this shirt was to capture Gretchen as she truly is to those of us who know her well. So my sister, Gretchen Eve Fleming, has a fabulous voice. My sister wants to see the world and all of its wonders. If you ever saw my sister around, you would always see her with a book in hand and she would without a doubt be wearing her Doc Martins. The only thing I failed to capture within this shirt was a cup of coffee. So my idea was to take these things and put them all together. Books with Doc Martins standing on top with a representation of life coming out of them (which are the flowers). Because that’s what Gretchen brought when she entered a room. She brought life. She brought passion. She brought joy. And she always knew how to make you smile. To many right now, Gretchen is just a face or a picture that you see on the internet or on a poster. But to many others, she is a friend. She is a daughter. She is a granddaughter. To me, she is my sister. My best friend. My inspiration. So when you think about Gretchen, I ask that you think of her in this way. As a real human. With friends and family and unfinished goals and aspirations. She is so many things that cannot be captured in a simple t-shirt design. But if you feel so inclined. I ask that you purchase this shirt to show your support. And I beg, if you know something that could be the LEAST BIT helpful, even the SMALLEST thing. PLEASE call Detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or 304-424-8444 for after hours.

