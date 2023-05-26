Tips to keep your pet safe amid rising temperatures

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As temperatures rise, keeping your furry friends cool is a top priority for pet owners.

A general rule is if it’s hot for you, your pet will feel it too.

Gary McIntyre, executive director for the Humane Society of Parkersburg advises to be careful of hot pavement and remember to keep your pet hydrated.

McIntyre also emphasized the importance of never leaving an animal in a parked vehicle.

“People do that thinking it’s only going to be a couple of minutes. It’s not legal to do that. You can’t put your dog in the car, roll the windows up and just leave them there. Even if you leave the window down, keep in mind that your car is going to be much hotter than the outside temperature.”

Animals are at particular risk for heat stroke if they are old, overweight, or not conditioned to prolonged exercise.

Breeds of dogs like boxers, pugs, and other dogs and cats with short muzzles have a much harder time breathing in extreme heat, according to the humane society.

