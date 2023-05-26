Town of Cairo issues boil advisory

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Cairo.

The advisory was issued on Friday, May 26.

Residents should boil their water for any use other than bathing, according to a statement from the town of Cairo.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute before using for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth.

Residents of Cairo will be notified when the boil order has been lifted.

For more information contact the town of Cairo at 304-628-3843.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.