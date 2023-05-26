Town of Cairo issues boil advisory

(Pexels.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Cairo.

The advisory was issued on Friday, May 26.

Residents should boil their water for any use other than bathing, according to a statement from the town of Cairo.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute before using for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth.

Residents of Cairo will be notified when the boil order has been lifted.

For more information contact the town of Cairo at 304-628-3843.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Aaron Hufford
Stepfather of Jackson County arson suspect arrested for child abuse
Justin Pennington
Guysville man sentenced to nearly 28 years to life for murder, additional charges

Latest News

Meet Odie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
Meet Odie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Guysville man sentenced to nearly 28 years to life for murder, additional charges
Parts of Parkersburg covered in city-wide paving project
WTAP sat down with Parkersburg council member Mike Reynolds to better understand the future of...
Parkersburg councilman says public forum resolution will not be coming back in the near future