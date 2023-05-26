Vets planting flags on fallen veteran graves for Memorial Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of veterans is coming together at Sunset Funeral Homes to pay tribute to their fellow soldiers.

Veterans are coming together to place American flags on the graves of fallen military.

Veterans say this is a significant way of showing their respects to those who have come before them and to remember what they’ve done for this country.

“Something like this here, we just never want to forget. These are our heroes. People that’s willing to serve in our armed forces to protect us and give us the freedom that we got today,” said Vietnam veteran, Jerry Smith.

There will be a total of roughly 14 hundred flags placed at Sunset Funeral Homes for these veterans.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.