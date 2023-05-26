Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office receives grant to combat drug activity

(Laura Bowen)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received funding from the state of Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund.

The Sheriff’s Office received $10,000 to help law enforcement combat illegal drug activity.

The funding was announced on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

According to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, agencies can use the funds to investigate drug trafficking organizations and disrupt the drug supply through intelligence gathering, information sharing, and multi-agency coordination.

Grants can also be used to support local work to help drug overdose victims and their families through education, support, and treatment options.

The funding is administered through the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

“No one knows better than local law enforcement the effects that drugs have on their own communities,” said Governor DeWine. “This funding will support our local authorities as they work to take drugs off the streets.”

