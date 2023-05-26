WATCH: Video shows school bus and tanker truck crash

A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and tanker crashed into each other.(Austin Maroney)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A video given to WIS by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and tanker truck crashed into each other.

The crash happened in Gilbert on Thursday, a rural town located in the Midlands of South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said 10 children were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Lexington Medical Center reported at least 17 children and one adult arrived at the hospital with injuries related to the crash. The medical center said they’re all in stable condition.

WIS is working to find out more information from Lexington County School District One.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Aaron Hufford
Stepfather of Jackson County arson suspect arrested for child abuse
Justin Pennington
Guysville man sentenced to nearly 28 years to life for murder, additional charges

Latest News

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.
Celine Dion cancels all remaining shows of Courage World Tour
FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial...
Prosecutor: Trio convicted of murder in fatal shooting of former Indiana U football player
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention
Meet Odie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
Meet Odie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
FILE - Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential...
Special counsel Durham to testify before Congress next month about his report on Trump-Russia probe