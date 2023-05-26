West Virginia will create an addition to the Point Park trail

New trail is in the process of being added to the already existing Point Park trail
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Construction has started to add a new portion to the Point Park trail.

The project is a state project but it is expected to be taken over by the City of Parkersburg for maintenance when it is complete.

The project was funded by the Department of Transportation alternative transportation grant.

Some people around the city are excited for the new addition of the trail to be complete like Wendy Tuck who says she is looking forward to a more active community for all ages.

“You know sometimes you’re in a mood to just get out and walk by the river. Sometimes you want to go fast or slow and you find all kinds of ages down here anyway. There is a lot of people who come down by the river and this will just open up more longer distances and you can get a little farther up the river to stretch your legs more,” Tuck said.

Local government officials say they expect the trail to be complete by the end of the calendar year (2023).

