Wood Co. student wins SMART529 'When I Grow Up' Essay Contest

By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A Wood County student was named one of 15 regional winners of the SMART529 “When I Grow Up” Essay Contest.

Madeline Farnsworth, a third-grader at Kanawha Elementary in Wood County won the contest for her essay about being a business owner.

The annual essay contest asks students in kindergarten through fifth grade to write an essay about what they want to be when they grow up, according to West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore.

Each regional winner will receive $500 invested into a SMART529 college savings account.

Each regional winner’s school will also be awarded a $500 cash prize to support school programs.

An additional $4,500 will be awarded to a grand prize winner, who will be randomly selected in September of 2023.

More than 3,000 students from across West Virginia participated in the contest.

