A local church is starting a Community Memory Garden.

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown Presbyterian Church is starting a Community Memory Garden. They will be dedicating the space this Sunday.

For now it’s an outline of a cross but the plan is for it to grow into a garden. Reverend Elizabeth Campbell Maleke said it will be a space for people to come together in community as well as grieve their loved ones.

She believes that one of the main messages the church has to offer society is one of hope.

“We believe one of those main messages is that death is not the end and, it’s really important, churches have been involved in the process of caring for families that are grieving and there’s a real reason for that,” she said.

The ceremony will take place at noon this Sunday. There they’ll talk about the project as well as take time to acknowledge grief.

To sign up for the garden, you can go to the church on a Sunday or call its office at 304-375-6211. It is free and all community members are welcome to participate.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.