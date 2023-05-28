Fourth annual golf scramble is held in honor of a fallen veteran

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday morning the fourth annual Chad Wright Memorial Golf Scramble teed off in honor of the fallen veteran.

Chad Wright served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and suddenly passed away in May of 2020.

Since that day his name and legacy has lived on in the form of golf.

“It began with Chad was a co-founder with the MOV veterans outreach so it actually started when he was still alive and he would put on this event every year and now after he passed we just made it a memorial tournament for him and still hold it every year in his honor,” Sarah Wright, Chad’s wife said.

Wright says that seeing his legacy live on within a community he loved doing something he loved is nice.

“It’s nice to still see his legacy and passion for veterans and going back to the community still continue while having such a support from the community with this event every year has definitely grown and he loved golf and he would be loving this,” said Wright.

Chad’s wisdom and advice also has lived on within the veteran community and is still used today to help veterans in need.

“He taught me a lot about how to assist veterans and we did a lot of great things together for veterans and so I want to continue that and it’s important for me to continue that,” Emily Maze, friend of Chad and Sarah Wright, said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.