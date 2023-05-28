Local church dedicates space for memory garden

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s a project years in the making. On Sunday, the First Presbyterian Church of Williamstown dedicated the space where they will build a Memory Garden.

“For the past several years, we had talked about doing a memorial garden or all the saints’ space, but we thought it was going to be smaller, pretty -- like right beside the church building,” said Rev. Elizabeth Meleke.

Plans for the garden started years ago, but were halted due to Covid. Church members joined Reverend Elizabeth Meleke after the morning’s service for the ceremony.

The garden will feature a paved section in the shape of a cross, benches, and flowers.

Meleke said that the space will be for everyone, not just members of the congregation. “Of course, everyone’s welcome in the church building, but we also want to provide and use our green space so people feel like, ‘Hey, this is my space too,’” she said. “And we all need that place to just chill or reflect and relax.”

Meleke said the Memory Garden will be a place where people can consider life, death, and what comes next. “I think one of the important parts and work of a church right now is to be providing support and care and hope,” she said. “And it’s really this message of resurrection rooted in Jesus’ resurrection.”

With the space for the memorial garden dedicated, Meleke said they’ll soon begin work on construction. “The cross is going to be in -- we call it ‘Williamstown colors,’ so maroon pavers,” she said. “And then we’re choosing, at this point we’re thinking of four benches, so there’ll be a bench on each side, and then different flower, plant gardens around.”

Meleke said much of that work should be completed by late summer.

