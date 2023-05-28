Meigs Memorial Run returns for 38th year

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - The 38th Annual Meigs Memorial Ride will take place on Sunday, but a full weekend of activities have been taking place in Pomeroy.

The event is considered the largest motorcycle event in Southeastern Ohio.

Today, a Dice Run was held followed by Live music, Memorial Day t-shirt sales, and vendors.

Red Poppys could be seen throughout downtown Pomeroy, which is a symbol to honor armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

Joanne Newsome, President for American Legion Post 39′s auxiliary, said this weekend holds a special place in her heart.

“We do this every year; these are our poppy’s. We are very proud and we feel humbled. We main we really go at it is because every penny that is donated buys Christmas gift for the veterans in our local nursing homes.”

Newsome’s husband served in the Vietnam War and she has been dedicated to helping Veterans since his passing.

Sunday’s Memorial Ride will begin at 1 p.m. Main Street will be closed at 9 a.m. in preparation for the events.

