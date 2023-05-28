Memorial Day Program held in Ravenswood Cemetery

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Ravenswood held a Memorial Day Program on Sunday at the Ravenswood Cemetery.

Veterans and community members gathered to remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Master Chief Jeff Elkins presided over the event. Elkins is a Jackson County native and Navy veteran of over 30 years.

Elkins spoke of remembering the sacrifice made by veterans. He also emphasized the value of caring for veterans when they come home. “Taking care of veterans is a cost of war,” Elkins said. “If you can spend $6 trillion sending our men and women to war, you can spend a few billion dollars taking care of them when they come home.”

The program ended with a 21 gun salute and a performance of “Taps.”

