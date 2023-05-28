Memorial Day Program held in Ravenswood Cemetery

Veterans and community members gathered to remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.
Memorial Day Program held in Ravenswood Cemetery
Memorial Day Program held in Ravenswood Cemetery(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Ravenswood held a Memorial Day Program on Sunday at the Ravenswood Cemetery.

Veterans and community members gathered to remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Master Chief Jeff Elkins presided over the event. Elkins is a Jackson County native and Navy veteran of over 30 years.

Elkins spoke of remembering the sacrifice made by veterans. He also emphasized the value of caring for veterans when they come home. “Taking care of veterans is a cost of war,” Elkins said. “If you can spend $6 trillion sending our men and women to war, you can spend a few billion dollars taking care of them when they come home.”

The program ended with a 21 gun salute and a performance of “Taps.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Point Park trail in the works
West Virginia will create an addition to the Point Park trail
Gladnalene Bell, a mother of six, was surrounded by family and friends for her 105th birthday...
Walker woman celebrates her 105th birthday
Tina Turner
Tina Turner’s Mercer County legacy
Lovie Lois (Kidder) Cheuvront
Obituary: Cheuvront, Lovie Lois
The event is considered the largest motorcycle event in Southeastern Ohio.
Meigs Memorial Run returns for 38th year

Latest News

Local church dedicates space for memory garden
Local church dedicates space for memory garden
Memorial Day service
Sunset Memory Garden & Funeral Homes hosts Memorial Day food drive
Fourth annual Chad Wright Memorial Golf Scramble
Fourth annual golf scramble is held in honor of a fallen veteran
Gladnalene Bell, a mother of six, was surrounded by family and friends for her 105th birthday...
Walker woman celebrates her 105th birthday