Sunset Memory Garden & Funeral Homes hosts Memorial Day food drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In honor of those fallen in the past year Sunset Memory Garden held a memorial service followed by a food drive held by the DAV.

A new flag was raised, the 21 gun salute and taps were just some parts of the memorial service that are important to the veteran community.

General manager Dwight Ullman says as the only purple heart cemetery in the state it’s an honor to be able to host events like these for veterans.

“We try to do different things to help them, they were here this morning to support us and we supported them. We’re very proud of our cemetery and we have been dedicated as the first and only purple heart cemetery in the state of West Virginia and we discussed that a little bit hear this morning. We invited people to go to the veterans garden and see the purple heart memorial we’ve placed there,” Ullman said.

If you are interested to donate to the food drive through Monday you can drop your food donations off at the Sunset Memory Funeral Home.

