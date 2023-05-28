Sunset Memory Garden & Funeral Homes hosts Memorial Day food drive

Memorial Day service
Memorial Day service(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In honor of those fallen in the past year Sunset Memory Garden held a memorial service followed by a food drive held by the DAV.

A new flag was raised, the 21 gun salute and taps were just some parts of the memorial service that are important to the veteran community.

General manager Dwight Ullman says as the only purple heart cemetery in the state it’s an honor to be able to host events like these for veterans.

“We try to do different things to help them, they were here this morning to support us and we supported them. We’re very proud of our cemetery and we have been dedicated as the first and only purple heart cemetery in the state of West Virginia and we discussed that a little bit hear this morning. We invited people to go to the veterans garden and see the purple heart memorial we’ve placed there,” Ullman said.

If you are interested to donate to the food drive through Monday you can drop your food donations off at the Sunset Memory Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Turner
Tina Turner’s Mercer County legacy
New Point Park trail in the works
West Virginia will create an addition to the Point Park trail
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Wood Co. woman after standoff
WTAP sat down with Parkersburg council member Mike Reynolds to better understand the future of...
Parkersburg councilman says public forum resolution will not be coming back in the near future
Obituary: Schmidt, Joey D.

Latest News

Fourth annual Chad Wright Memorial Golf Scramble
Fourth annual golf scramble is held in honor of a fallen veteran
Gladnalene Bell, a mother of six, was surrounded by family and friends for her 105th birthday...
Walker woman celebrates her 105th birthday
The event is considered the largest motorcycle event in Southeastern Ohio.
Meigs Memorial Run returns for 38th year
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits