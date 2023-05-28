Walker woman celebrates her 105th birthday

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gladnalene Bell, a mother of six, was surrounded by family and friends for her 105th birthday party near her home Saturday.

Bell, who was born in Sherwood, West Virginia on May 27, 1918; has lived through two world wars, two global pandemics and 19 different U.S. Presidents.

She shared her thoughts on why she reached her 105th birthday.

“I don’t think God wanted me and the devil was afraid of me.”

Bell is still the life of the party, dancing, telling stories and even enjoying a ride on a motorcycle for her big day.

“My son had to put me up on the motorcycle. When I was young, I always wanted a motorcycle to ride. It was fun to go today and be one-hundred and five.”

It’s not just fun and games with Ms. Gladnalene Bell. She grew up working on a farm and fondly remembers building fences with her father.

After her retirement from Wilsons Market at age 70, Bell’s family grew when she began fostering children.

“I felt sorry for them, you couldn’t believe what some of them had went through. I tried to do my best. We had one boy gain 15 pounds in about six months. The kids seemed to enjoy themselves where they could be out on the farm and do what they wanted to.”

Family members estimate that she fostered up to 80 children.

