American Legion Post 64 holds Memorial Day parade to honor fallen veterans

American Legion Post 64 hosts parade
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - “It’s very emotional to me because I served with the 25th infantry division Vietnam 67-68 and every year we still have reunions with my Charlie company 25th infantry division,” said Commander, Regis Kern.

Memorial Day brings out the emotions for many people across the united states especially commander kern who most cherishes the brotherhood during days like this.

“When you’re in combat there is a certain brotherhood that you never will forget so that’s a lot of what we remember. Not only our heroes that have died in the past year but we also remember veterans that sacrificed everything for the service of the country,” Kern said.

Memorial Day is a day to honor those fallen but for some it brings a sense of closure and pride.

“It does because I also serve on the honor guard and we do the funerals for our fallen comrades so it’s very personal to me and sometimes it gets a little closer to home than I expect,” said Kern.

For many cities across the nation holding these events within city limits wouldn’t be possible without the support for the veteran community.

“Our mayor Josh Schlicher, he’s very supportive of veterans and I think you could see the police department showed up today and Marietta Fire Department as far as the honor guard. It’s just a very worthwhile relationship that we have,” said Kern.

The parade Monday morning included singing of the National Anthem, 21 gun salute, taps, a showing of the colors and more to honor the veterans that we lost.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladnalene Bell, a mother of six, was surrounded by family and friends for her 105th birthday...
Walker woman celebrates her 105th birthday
The event is considered the largest motorcycle event in Southeastern Ohio.
Meigs Memorial Run returns for 38th year
Lovie Lois (Kidder) Cheuvront
Obituary: Cheuvront, Lovie Lois
New Point Park trail in the works
West Virginia will create an addition to the Point Park trail
Fourth annual Chad Wright Memorial Golf Scramble
Fourth annual golf scramble is held in honor of a fallen veteran

Latest News

Belpre Area Veterans holds annual Memorial Day service
Belpre Area Veterans holds annual Memorial Day service
Belpre Area Veterans holds annual Memorial Day service
Washington Co. artist to sell proceeds of painting to Joe Burrow Foundation
Washington Co. artist to sell proceeds of painting to Joe Burrow Foundation
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s