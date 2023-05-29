American Legion Post 64 holds Memorial Day parade to honor fallen veterans

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - “It’s very emotional to me because I served with the 25th infantry division Vietnam 67-68 and every year we still have reunions with my Charlie company 25th infantry division,” said Commander, Regis Kern.

Memorial Day brings out the emotions for many people across the united states especially commander kern who most cherishes the brotherhood during days like this.

“When you’re in combat there is a certain brotherhood that you never will forget so that’s a lot of what we remember. Not only our heroes that have died in the past year but we also remember veterans that sacrificed everything for the service of the country,” Kern said.

Memorial Day is a day to honor those fallen but for some it brings a sense of closure and pride.

“It does because I also serve on the honor guard and we do the funerals for our fallen comrades so it’s very personal to me and sometimes it gets a little closer to home than I expect,” said Kern.

For many cities across the nation holding these events within city limits wouldn’t be possible without the support for the veteran community.

“Our mayor Josh Schlicher, he’s very supportive of veterans and I think you could see the police department showed up today and Marietta Fire Department as far as the honor guard. It’s just a very worthwhile relationship that we have,” said Kern.

The parade Monday morning included singing of the National Anthem, 21 gun salute, taps, a showing of the colors and more to honor the veterans that we lost.

