Belpre Area Veterans holds annual Memorial Day service

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Area Veterans held a Memorial Day service with Leavitt Funeral Service.

A small group joined the organization in remembering and honoring veterans who are no longer with us.

Belpre Area Veterans army president, Bill Harpold said this event is not only centered around veterans who are gone, but to highlight the families who are impacted by the veterans no longer here.

“The families are impacted deeply. No only their blood family. The B.A.V. or the Belpre Area Veterans family and the community’s veterans. And with the recognition that we can give the fallen is the best thing that we can do. And hopefully it can bring a little bit of comfort to the families that are still surviving,” Harpold said.

The service featured a number of speakers from those in the group and the Sons of the American Revolution to Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz.

Harpold wants to thank Leavitt for hosting this service for the 16th year in a row.

