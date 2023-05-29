Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently the Ohio State Highway Patrol has noticed an increase in illegal UTV usage in the area.

As of this year two separate people have passed away from illegally riding a UTV with no seatbelt.

According to the consumer product safety commission in a three year span the united states saw over two thousand deaths due to off highway vehicles such as UTV’s or ATV’s.

Lieutenant Chris Chesar of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds people about UTV usage.

“We want to remind people that it’s illegal to have a UTV to drive recreationally. They’re not meant for roadway safety for you or for others that are on the road. Unfortunately this year we’ve had two separate fatal crashes that have involved UTV’s,” Chesar said.

Chesar added that if you decide to legally use a UTV make sure that you use a seatbelt to ensure safety.

