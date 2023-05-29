Race day at Discovery World on Market

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Discovery World on Market held a race day open to children ages 2-13.

The S.T.E.A.M inspired day had children build cars out of Legos and compete against each other for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes.

Each kid had to take in consideration factors such as weight, height, shape and length of the car when racing their cars. When asked why she got 3rd place Ava Richardson said she had an idea and is going to change them for the next race.

“My car was too heavy... If I make it lighter I think it could be first,” Richardson said.

For Zeke Richardson he realized the shape of his car made a difference for him.

“I thought it would catch more wind... The front piece had triangles and just two square pieces in the back,” said Zeke.

Seeing this brought inspiration to local Micro Sprints Racer, Zach Wigal, who says it’s cool to see kids interested even at a young age.

“It’s really cool to see interest in young kids in the sport. It’s a slowly dying sport right now, it’s fallen off a little bit but it’s cool to see kids this young have this kind of interest. I know it’s just Legos but still you have to start somewhere,” said Wigal.

